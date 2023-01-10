Jon Heydenreich

Everything changes. Culture, church, family. We change. Everything… and it happens so quickly. Some of it is good, but we miss things – things as they were. The family get togethers that were, the community of friends we once had, the old job.
Saying good bye is painful. We can be filled with longing, regret. We grieve the words we never said, the things we never did. I am not certain we do good-byes and grief especially well. I am not certain what it means to do them well.
I just know everything changes. Bathe in what is. Because it won’t be, one day.