Jon Heydenreich

A congressman from New York lies about his educational background, work history, religion… he is not the first, but he seems to be the most extreme. He gets elected. When the lies are revealed he claims the media created a climate in which he had to lie. Whatever happened to owning your lies and owning responsibility? This is in the same basket of behavior with Bernie Madoff and Sam Brinkman – a refusal to live in truth.
It seems as if some create fantasy worlds when reality is too painful to acknowledge. We develop what one politico called alternative facts, really, an alternative universe of sorts.
There is what we want…. and there is what is. Live in truth. But truth can be painful. The lies become a kind of anesthetic of words.