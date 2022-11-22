Jon Heydenreich

Sue or Fred feels that the whole family should be together at the holidays. And if they are together everyone should be happy and get along. That is the “programming.” Maybe it is from the way they were raised, or the TV ads, or it is some kind of cultural “ideal.”
If the family is not together, they are sad, maybe angry at “them” for not getting together. If they are together and all does not go well – they are also upset, maybe angry at “them” for being so difficult. Maybe they do get together and all goes well.
Where is the “hurt” located? The pain is a result of that programming. No matter how reasonable they think those expectations are – that is the root of their pain. Their inclination is to blame “the others,” but the pain is a result of their programming.
The way through this is to get in touch with that programming. If we can drop that attachment, we are free to look for the good in what is, versus being upset and angry over what is not.
Be mindful of that programming. I use the example of family, but I could have used other examples. That mindfulness is the first step to a peaceful holiday season.