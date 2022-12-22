Jon Heydenreich

I am dreaming of a white Christmas!
Actually not. That means snow and I shovel the driveway by hand and I am recovering from this ankle break, then a torn Achilles tendon and no... But there is such emotional romance to a white Christmas. Is this a harkening to those Hallmark card pictures with homes and trees cloaked in snow? How often do we step back to look at that kind of thing in real life? We stay inside.
Just call me Scrooge.
How about it snows in January instead? No, no. no, has to be Christmas. We may actually enjoy the snow more in January – spread the Christmas joy forward. No, no, no – Christmas day.
Does the snow enhance the meal? Does it change the presents or make everyone more pleasant?
No, no, no don’t be a bah humbug. We all want a white Christmas.
I think this is the conditioning, yes, the programming we have downloaded onto our emotional software. Thank goodness we cannot blame anyone if it does not snow.
Be mindful of the programming. Rejoice for what is. And if you see someone shoveling – help out. When we do the shoveling, the programming can change. Oh! Such a Scrooge!