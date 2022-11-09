Jon Heydenreich

Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m., you are invited to a Thanksgiving gathering. In a time when there is so much divisiveness some of us may want to unite over a common value – gratitude. The folks who read the column come from a variety of perspectives – some spiritual, some religious, some liberal, some conservative, some agnostic, some atheists, some – who knows. Can this be a moment where we transcend all that and find commonality?
I will invite people to say a word about themselves and to offer one thing, perhaps unique to them, for which they are grateful. We can learn from each other. Then I will go over a pamphlet I will hand out. The pamphlet is something for folks to do on their own, at home. The pamphlet should take about an hour.
I can almost guarantee that if we do the pamphlet, Thanksgiving day will be deepened. I also think the pamphlet is a prod to be more aware of the moments of our lives.
I think of this as a relaxed get together in keeping with the ethos of this column – not spiritual, not religious…. But perhaps most aptly described as readable. 161 Western Avenue (Route 9) in beautiful downtown Brattleboro. Trinity Lutheran Church. Sunday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m.