Jon Heydenreich

Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m., you are invited to a Thanksgiving gathering. My sense is that some of us would enjoy a little get together over gratitude. In a time when there is so much divisiveness some of us like the idea of uniting over a common value – gratitude. I am using this column to push this, as I am aware that the folks who read the column come from a variety of perspectives – some spiritual, some religious, some liberal, some conservative, some agnostic, some atheists, some – who knows.
Can this be a moment where we transcend all that and find commonality? I would like to think so.
There is also a part of me that senses that at this time of year we might gravitate to a time of connection with fellow travelers.
I will invite people to say a word about themselves and to offer one thing, perhaps unique to them, for which they are grateful. I am thinking we can learn from each other. Then I will go over a pamphlet I will hand out. The pamphlet is something for folks to do on their own, at home. It should take about an hour. I can almost guarantee that if we do the pamphlet Thanksgiving Day will be deepened. I also think the pamphlet will prod some of us to be more aware of the moments of our lives.
I will have refreshments. I think of it as a kind of relaxed get together in keeping with the ethos of this column – not spiritual, not religious…. But perhaps most aptly described as readable. The get together will be at 161 Western Avenue (Route 9) in beautiful downtown Brattleboro. Trinity Lutheran Church. Sunday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m.