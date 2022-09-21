Jon Heydenreich

The teacher put in the extra time to make sure all the kids understood the lesson. The worker made the effort to ensure the job was done right and complete. The parent made the sacrifice. The nurse stayed by the bedside after the shift was done.
Each of these folks lives on the wrong side of comfort. And each of these folks are people many of us admire. But here is the truth – none of them acted as they did for the admiration. It was just who they are.
Be mindful of how you live and where you find your self.