As readers are aware, I was in the Mt. Washington bike race. What fascinates me is that I recall very little of this event. I never looked at the view. I figured I would see that on the way down.

I remember the people who interrupted me – the fellow cheering at the side of the road, the biker who almost hit my bike, the cyclist who had to pull over to the side of the road. I remember little of the times in between. I suspect I recall little because I was lost in focus. It is referred to as being in "the zone." Just keep moving. Go, go, go.

We spend a bunch of time planning, reading, studying, ruminating, critiquing. Social media claims us. Movies claim us. Surfing the internet claims us. There is a place for these matters, but for too many these matters have claimed too much.

Be aware of where your mind is. Stop thinking.

Do. Show up.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.