As readers are aware, I was in the Mt. Washington bike race. What fascinates me is that I recall very little of this event. I never looked at the view. I figured I would see that on the way down.
I remember the people who interrupted me – the fellow cheering at the side of the road, the biker who almost hit my bike, the cyclist who had to pull over to the side of the road. I remember little of the times in between. I suspect I recall little because I was lost in focus. It is referred to as being in "the zone." Just keep moving. Go, go, go.
We spend a bunch of time planning, reading, studying, ruminating, critiquing. Social media claims us. Movies claim us. Surfing the internet claims us. There is a place for these matters, but for too many these matters have claimed too much.
Be aware of where your mind is. Stop thinking.
Do. Show up.