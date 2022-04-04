NEWFANE — Joyce VanPamelen from NewBrook Elementary School has been nominated for University of Vermont’s Outstanding Teachers’ Day by principal Scotty Tabachnick.
The 41st Annual UVM Outstanding Teachers’ Day was held virtually on Wednesday, March 23. They recognized up to three teachers from each Supervisory Union across the state, and then read the statement made by the nominator for each educator.
VanPamelen has been teaching for over 40 years and colleagues say she is still fresh and ready to get to know a new group of students. She works long hours, enjoys collaborating with her peers and community members, and makes every decision with her students and their individual needs in mind.
VanPamelen has kept current with the technological changes throughout her career, which began with paper and pencil, chalk and chalkboard, and the mimeograph. Everyone at NewBrook looks to VanPamelen for her natural leadership, for creative inspiration while planning and problem solving, and for the thoughtful perspective that she is able to offer us all.
NewBrook celebrated VanPamelen with a potluck luncheon.