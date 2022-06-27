CONCORD, N.H. — Agriculture producers who did not receive the 2017 Census of Agriculture and did not receive other USDA surveys or censuses have until Thursday to sign up to receive the 2022 Census of Agriculture at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.
USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will mail census survey codes for responding securely online to every known U.S. producer this November. Hard copy questionnaires will follow in December.
The Census of Agriculture, conducted for over 180 years, remains the only source of comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state and county in the nation. The census includes every operation — large or small, urban or rural — from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products are produced and sold by food-growers in a typical census year.
“The information provided by the Census of Agriculture is an invaluable source of information, especially for smaller acreage states that may not participate in some national surveys on an annual basis,” said Pam Hird, service New England state statistician. “The information gathered from the census survey is used for a five-year period to tell the story of agriculture in every state. It highlights agricultural information, production, trends and needs that impact agriculture on every level in the United States as well as around the world.”
On the service webpage, producers can access frequently asked questions, explore past and current census data, access tools to help spread the word about the upcoming census, learn about census special studies and more.
The service builds its distribution list for every Census of Agriculture between and during ag census years through the official sign-up webpage and multiple national surveys. To learn more about the 2022 Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus, or call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 800-498-1518.