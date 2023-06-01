BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Food Co-op has scheduled a number of community events for June, featuring free health, community and food-based classes for all. For all event registration inquiries and to register, email Education@BFC.coop. All events will be held in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room, 7 Canal St. unless stated otherwise.
Story and a Snack
Ages 3 to 8 are invited to join a fun and interactive “Snack and a Story” time at the Co-op from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. The story time feature children’s author Laura Numeroff. Participants are invited to read “If You Give a Dog a Donut” and make apple donuts to enjoy together afterward. All recipes can be adapted to meet food allergies, intolerances, and sensitivities. Register by June 6.
Two River CleanUp
In conjunction with the Connecticut River Conservancy, the Co-op is leading a cleanup of the Whetstone Brook. from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on June 10. Food Co-op shareholders will be able to earn two work hours. Participants should bring wellingtons or waders if they have them, though the Food Co-op has waders to borrow and plenty of non-wet jobs, too. Work gloves will be provided. Meet at the far end of the parking lot, where asphalt turns to dirt. Register by June 8.
Fermented Drinks
Learn to make refreshing fermented drinks for the coming summer. The class will make lime-ginger and lemon-turmeric kombucha, and wild-fermented fruit soda from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Register by June 13.
Father’s Day Cooking Class
Cooking together is a fun way to celebrate Father’s Day. In this event, guests will pound avocados and tomatoes into guacamole and salsa made using molcajetes, then eat them up in delicious tacos from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in front of the Food Co-op. Every dad gets a bag of locally-made authentic corn tortillas to take home as a Father’s Day gift from Mi Tierra Tortillas. Registration is not required.