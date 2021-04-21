Tami Berkley Purcell, owner of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, announced that Kassie Rubico has joined the agency as a Vermont-licensed Realtor®.
Most recently, Kassie taught college writing to students on probation at Northern Essex Community College, and is currently teaching Changing Life Through Literature. Kassie now lives in Williamsville, and loves the community that she’s found. She’s always had a passion for real estate, and looks forward to helping her clients find the home that fits them.
Kassie Rubico can be reached by email at Kassie.Rubico@BerkleyVeller.com, or on her cell phone at 978-726-1920 .