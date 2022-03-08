WHITINGHAM — On a recent Tuesday afternoon in the Whitingham Municipal Center in Jacksonville, more than 40 local seniors were finishing up their desserts from a congregate meal, while a dozen or so more stopped in to pick up a meal-to-go. The all-volunteer kitchen staff was cleaning up, both from these meals they had cooked, and from the 40 additional meals they had organized and sent out for delivery to seniors around the Deerfield Valley who are unable to leave their homes or prepare meals for themselves.
March 2022 marks 50 years since Meals on Wheels, the nation’s premier nutrition program for seniors, was funded. And for Vermont’s aging population, it has become a lifeline for many.
“We cover an enormous area out of this kitchen,” said Terrie Dumaine, who organizes Deerfield Valley Senior Meals. “Our drivers are spread out all over — Readsboro, Searsburg, Hartwellville, Dover, Wilmington, Whitingham, and Halifax.”
In fact, the area served by these intrepid volunteers and staff covers one of the largest geographic spreads of any Meals on Wheels operation in southern Vermont. Each month, over 400 meals are prepared by the group and delivered by a faithful fleet of volunteers to area residents who can’t leave their homes.
“This operation runs with 16 incredible volunteers, including our ‘back-ups’, and through public support,” said Dumaine.
Those wishing to volunteer drive time should contact Terrie Dumaine at 802-368-7567. Donations in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Meals on Wheels may be made directly to Senior Solutions, earmarked for the Deerfield Valley Meals on Wheels, by sending a check to 38 Pleasant Street, Springfield VT 05156 or by donating directly on the website at https://www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.