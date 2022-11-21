WESTMINSTER — Southeastern Vermont Community Action offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor county residents to heat their homes this winter.
Several programs are available to keep you warm through the cold months. The state offers a Seasonal Fuel Assistance program, in which benefits are issued once a year in November, and households can access it by applying online or in person at their local Economic Services office. Those who have access to the internet, can find the application here: dcf.vermont.gov/esd/applicants/mybenefits. For those who need support to access the application or other assistance, call SEVCA at 800-464-9951, and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office.
In addition to heat and utility programs offered by the State of Vermont, SEVCA can help eligible households get a fuel delivery, prevent electric disconnection and respond to heating emergencies. It's best to contact SEVCA before running out of heating fuel.
People who are eligible for fuel assistance are also likely to be eligible for 3SquaresVT, which helps families to put healthy food on the table. SEVCA can provide more information about this program and help you apply.
Additional information on Southeastern Vermont Community Action and the no-cost services and programs provided to Windham and Windsor county residents are available at sevca.org.