BELLOWS FALLS — Keigan Illingworth, a senior at Bellows Falls Union High School, has been named the December Elks Student of the Month.
Illingworth is the daughter of Randy and Stacie Illingworth of Westminster.
A hard-working, thoughtful and conscientious student, Illingworth puts a strong emphasis on learning and understanding all the material put in front of her. She puts a vast amount of effort into learning and understanding her course work. She is a talented writer and offers original and persuasive thoughts, in areas where students tend to struggle. She is thorough and perceptive in writing analysis and development.
Although she can be reserved at times, Illingworth has a “take-charge” personality. Students gravitate toward her. A well-grounded person, she possesses a sense of humility and accepts praise for her accomplishments with an utmost sense of modesty.
As an active member of the school’s Student Council, she brings creativity to the group, unique ideas and the willingness participate in all fundraisers and community-based activities. Illingworth is always one of the first to volunteer for events and has no problem encouraging others to do so as well. She has worked hard to improve the greater high school community.
Illingworth rides horses in equestrian competitions and is a talented dancer. She also teaches dance to younger children in the area, where she serves as a fantastic mentor and role model for them.
Leadership at Bellows Falls Union High School and the Elks are proud to have Illingworth represent us as the December Student of the Month.