BRATTLEBORO — Key Bank has awarded a $20,000 grant to World Learning for the program Pathway to Financial Literacy, a new initiative under World Learning’s New Vermonter Education Program (NVEP). This support will expand NVEP’s curriculum offerings and help World Learning ensure the long-term success of the program, which is quickly becoming a national model for refugee resettlement.
NVEP is a partnership between World Learning and School for International Training (SIT) and the Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC), in which refugees receive housing and education in Brattleboro. More than 100 Afghan refugees have received temporary housing and English language and cultural orientation classes on SIT’s campus since January, with the goal to integrate the new Vermonters fully into the community. Additional plans involve expanding the program to new refugee groups this fall.
“On behalf of World Learning, I’m delighted to be taking this next step to grow our partnership with KeyBank through this critical support of our programming for new Vermonters settling in Brattleboro. We look forward to working together in a community where both our institutions have deep roots,” World Learning CEO Carol Jenkins said.
KeyBank’s grant will allow NVEP to expand its English language learning curriculum to include basic financial literacy training tailored to the needs, backgrounds, and experiences of refugees. Local KeyBank branch staff have been invited to provide the classes with the dual outcome of introducing the refugees to more members of the Brattleboro community.
“KeyBank believes in doing our part to improve the lives of disadvantaged populations in our neighborhoods through education, workforce development, and community investment,” said KeyBank Regional Corporate Responsibility Officer Brigitte Ritchie. “As a company recognized for our strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we welcome people of all cultures to our community and are proud to help support their successful integration.”