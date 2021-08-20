BRATTLEBORO — The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro and Retreat Farm will join up again to deliver Kids Club, a licensed after school care program that supports healthy social-emotional development, outdoor skills, and respect for the planet and each other. This program begins Sept. 1 and will operate at Retreat Farm.
This fully outdoor program will provide children with access to the barn, the pasture, the field, the animals, the forest playground, and everything the Retreat Farm has to offer. The curriculum is nature-based and designed to get children away from screens and outdoors.
Outdoor activity has been proven to support healthy outcomes in kids and can serve as a break from the classroom.
“Our Kids Club program allows our youngest members to access the outdoors, learn about nature, and spark curiosity about their environment. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Retreat Farm to provide children with the highest quality outdoor learning experience,” said Michelle Simpson, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club.
There are three different clubs, one for each of the seasons during the school year. In the fall, children will explore the Forest Playground, Hope Garden, and visiting animals in the pasture. In the winter, the curriculum includes sledding, snowshoeing, walking on the meadows and building snow forts. In the spring, the kids watch the farm come alive with planting, growing and gardening.
This program is open to children grades kindergarten to fifth grade – no older than 11 – and operates Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Transportation is provided from Oak Grove, Academy, and Green Street schools. The program is licensed in the state of Vermont and accepts child care subsidy. For more information about the program go to https://bgcbrattleboro.org/after-school-care/.