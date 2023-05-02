BRATTLEBORO — The Academy School PTO will be hosting a Kids Craft Fair on Saturday, May 6m from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature over 60 kid crafters registered to sell everything from handmade art to painted rocks to jewelry and tie dyed clothing. Registration was open to any child in grades kindergarten through sixth, that attends school in the WSESD or is homeschooled locally.
The fair will be at the Academy School gym, 860 Western Ave. Admission is $1 per family to the Vermont Food Bank.