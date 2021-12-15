MARLBORO — It can be hard to get kids moving over the holidays.
Southern Vermont Natural History Museum has the perfect solution. It will host its Holiday Break Bushwack at 11 a.m. Dec. 21.
Join museum educators in an exploration of the “Poole Conservation Area.” The museum recently acquired rights to use and develop the property for outdoor education and recreation. Educators plan to wander around through the beautiful upland hardwood and hemlock forests and see what the children encounter. Bear, moose, deer and much more are on the property and if participants are lucky, they can chase some tracks.
Dress for the weather and check on snow conditions. The museum will post updates on their Facebook page in the event of questionable weather, www.facebook.com/vermontmuseum.
Meet the leaders at 11 a.m., 117 Adams Cross Rd. and the group will proceed from there.
Donations are encouraged but not required. Contact the museum with questions 802-464-0048 or vermontmuseum.org.