MARLBORO — Help your kids overcome winter blues with a special Kids Exploration hosted by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum this Saturday, Jan. 15, beginning at 1 p.m.
Educators will gather at the Pool Conservation Area, 117 Adams Cross Road, to start a free-form exploration. The goal will be to reach one of the many beaver ponds on the property, but expect this child-directed walk to cover whatever crosses their path.
This walk will be almost entirely off-trail so be sure to dress for the weather and snow conditions. Contact the museum for more information at 802-464-0048 or email programs@vermontmuseum.org.