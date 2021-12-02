MARLBORO -- Interested in learning more about the wintery world around us?
Come to Hogback at 1 p.m. Saturday to get your family outside for some run-around time or a casual walk around the conservation area. This event, hosted by Southern Vermont Natural History Museum Educators, will be kid-directed and is intended to foster activity, exploration and discovery.
Participants should meet at the lot next to Vermont Distillers at the Hogback Scenic Overlook on Route 9. Donations are accepted but not required. Be sure to dress for the weather. For more information contact the museum at 802 464 0048 or visit www.vermontmuseum.org.