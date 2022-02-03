BRATTLEBORO — If you live in Brattleboro, it’s time to register your child for kindergarten. The three elementary schools in Brattleboro have begun kindergarten registration for children who turn five on or before September 1, 2022. You can find information and links to all forms at www.wsesu.org under Kindergarten Registration 22 to 23.
Families who would like to request paper copies can contact Morgan O’Brien at the Central Office for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union at 802-254-3730.
Registration paperwork should be returned by February 14 to:
WSESU Central Office
ATTN: Curriculum and Assessment
53 Green Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
Families who reside in outlying town schools (Dummerston, Putney, Guilford and Vernon) should call their school directly to register your child. Contact Morgan O’Brien, Administrative Assistant for Curriculum and Assessment, with any questions regarding kindergarten registration.