BRATTLEBORO — Kindergartners at Oak Grove School created rabbit habitats as part of a life science unit, led by teacher Chelsea Wiehl. The students studied rabbits in depth and worked on the projects over several weeks. The culmination was a special “bunny conference” held at the school on Friday, during which students presented their projects to families and school staff. All attendees received a “Rabbit Expert Certificate.”