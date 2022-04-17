BRATTLEBORO — Kindergartners at Oak Grove School created rabbit habitats as part of a life science unit, led by teacher Chelsea Wiehl. The students studied rabbits in depth and worked on the projects over several weeks. The culmination was a special “bunny conference” held at the school on Friday, during which students presented their projects to families and school staff. All attendees received a “Rabbit Expert Certificate.”
Brattleboro Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Three groups of students prepare coffee and tea for various teachers as part of a program called “Bean Street” at Green Street School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Friday, April 15, 2022. The coffee shop runs every Friday. The coffee and materials for Bean Street are donated by local businesses.
A small group for students from Green Street School, in Brattleboro, Vt., protest Florida’s Parental Right in Education bill otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Consultants from BlueSTAR EMS go over CPR training with some staff members at Vernon Elementary School, in Vernon, Vt., on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation styl…