BELLOWS FALLS — The Vermont Pharmacists Association has selected Caroline Kirkpatrick, PharmD of Bellows Falls as the 2021 recipient of the Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award.
This prestigious national award is given to one pharmacist in each state for individual excellence and outstanding contributions to the pharmacy profession. Caroline is an emergency department pharmacist at Springfield Hospital and played a vital role in the COVID response in her community. She is also an active member and treasurer of the Vermont Pharmacists Association.