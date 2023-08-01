BRATTLEBORO — Coming soon to the West Brattleboro Common across from the Fire Station will be a Little Free Library to share books. It will start with children’s books but will include selections for all ages. The effort is being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Brattleboro.
The Little Free Library will be put up on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a dedication at 12:15 p.m.
The club, in partnership with Kiwanis International, is dedicated to the children of the community and to their families. Along with giving out bike helmets in the spring the organization contributes to the many of the family activities held in town. To learn more, visit the Facebook page, Kiwanis Club of Brattleboro, or contact kathyellor@gmail.com.