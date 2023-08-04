GUILFORD — The Kopkind Colony will host an author talk and potluck on Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 6 p.m.
Best-selling author Jeff Sharlet will be talking about his new book, "The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War." Sharlet has been covering the religious dimension of politics for decades. This new book traces the fractures in U.S. culture and politics today and the passions and dark fantasies of the anti-democratic right. Sharlet will start his talk at 7:30 p.m., with a discussion to follow.
Located at Tree Frog Farm, 158 Kopkind Road, The Kopkind Colony is an educational summer residency program for nonpartisan, independent journalists and community organizers. It was started by the family, friends and colleagues of journalist Andrew Kopkind as a living memorial.
For directions or information contact jwyp@earthlink.net or 802-254-4859.