BRATTLEBORO — Emilie Kornheiser, state representative for Windham 2-1, invites constituents or anyone interested to join her weekly office hours Sundays at 11 a.m.
“We’ll talk about what’s happening in the legislature and in our town,” she said. “It’s an open conversation format — come for the full hour or just stop by for a few minutes to share a particular concern or question.”
Sign up here to receive a meeting link via email: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtce-grD4rGNxo9FEE3R 8zKpRSj_qBTz03.