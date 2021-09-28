MONTPELIER — House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint announced the next round of community conversations on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity facing Vermont to make significant investments that will transform and shape the future of our state. These regional discussions will be held virtually. Future opportunities will be announced soon and posted on the Speaker and Pro Tem’s websites.
Upcoming conversations include:
• Windham County, today, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3zM68AI.
• Grand Isle County, Saturday, October 2, 1 to 2 p.m.
• Rutland County, Monday, October 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Bennington County, Wednesday, October 6, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Franklin County, Tuesday, October 12, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Caledonia County, Thursday, October 14, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Essex County, Saturday October 16, 2021, 1 to 2 p.m.
Anyone who is unable to participate in their county conversations can complete an online questionnaire.
If you are interested in helping set up an intentional conversation with a community or group not typically heard in the Legislative process, please reach out to cwesley@leg.state.vt.us and ckennedy@leg.state.vt.us.
Vermont has a once in a lifetime opportunity to make significant investments that will transform and shape the future of our state. Thanks to federal stimulus funds, a surge in state revenues, and more potential federal funds on the way, the Vermont Legislature is positioned to make historic investments in Vermont’s pandemic recovery, address critical infrastructure needs, support Vermonters’ health and well-being, and strengthen Vermont’s communities, businesses, environment, and climate.
This opportunity must be informed by the voices of Vermonters and the experiences of their day-to-day lives. Throughout the fall, Krowinski and Balint are reaching out to people across the state to listen to Vermonters on the issues that they care about, what they struggle with in their communities, and what they envision for Vermont’s future. These discussions will be used to inform policy and budgetary work when the Legislature convenes in January.