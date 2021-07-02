WESTMINSTER — The Red Sox Foundation has named New England Kurn Hattin Homes as one of the four finalists in the state eligible to win the $10,000 IMPACT Award grant this year.
The IMPACT Awards provide Red Sox fans in the surrounding New England states with the opportunity to support their favorite nonprofits by casting a vote. Organizations with the most votes will win a $10,000 grant. This year’s IMPACT Awards focus on organizations that have demonstrated an impact on raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes in young adults in their communities. Show your support and help Kurn Hattin win by voting at www.redsox.com/IMPACT.
Winners will be announced following the July 9 voting deadline. The winning organizations will be invited to participate in a special pregame ceremony and check presentation at Fenway Park on July 22.