WESTMINSTER — The Kurn Hattin children are having fun with their cool, new map rug, talking about where they’ve been and where they want to go someday. Some of the places they’d like to visit: Ayden wants to visit Berlin, Germany; Angong and Athel want to travel to South Sudan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to visit family who live there; Teagan wants to travel all through Africa and then to India to experience different cultures; and Denise wants to go visit New Orleans to see her favorite animal rescue! Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey: kurnhattin.org.
