WESTMINSTER — New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children will hold its 29 Annual Fall Conference from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 in Westminster.
Stephen Pimpare, Ph.D. will present “Understanding Childhood Poverty.” Pimpare is an educator and practitioner with a long history of direct service, applied research, and public engagement. His work with a range of audiences has focused on helping people better understand the actually-existing constraints faced by poor households and then to help them use that knowledge to develop strategies for improving well-being in their own organizations and communities. Participants will leave the conference prepared to make informed and impactful steps in the fight against systemic poverty.
Attendees will be able to earn Continuing Education credits toward maintaining their professional certification. Lunch and materials are included with admission. Register by Oct. 1 for a discounted rate. To register, go to: www.conference.kurnhattin.org. For more information, contact Terry Andrews at 802-721-6913 or tandrews@kurnhattin.org.