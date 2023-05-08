WESTMINSTER — New England Kurn Hattin Homes has been selected once again as one of the 2023 Vermont finalists of The Red Sox Foundation IMPACT Awards and Ruderman Family Foundation contest.
The IMPACT Awards focus on organizations that have demonstrated a deep impact in raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes in their community. Founded in 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes serves as a charitable home and school for boys and girls, ages 6–15, who are affected by tragedy, social or economic hardship, or other disruption in family life.
Voters have until May 31 to get in as many votes as possible. Voters may vote every day regardless of their state of residence by visiting www.redsox.com/IMPACT and selecting New England Kurn Hattin Homes from the drop-down menu.
The three organizations with the most votes in each state will win a grant: $10,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third place.