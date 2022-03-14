WESTMINSTER — The Hubbard Cottage at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children recently got to experience the full circle impact of their support. The children love dogs, so they chose to support The Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society in Windsor, which is one of the nation’s oldest no-kill humane societies.
The children made donation buckets to pass around during Night of Giving, the event held in December where they reveal their chosen project. The children hand delivered the funds to the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society and had a great visit.
“We had an absolutely wonderful visit with three very special animal advocates from Kurn Hattin Homes for Children this past Saturday. Jasmine, Lilly and Christiana stopped by to deliver funds they had raised on behalf of Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society totaling $208.63 — Wow. And, they even made us all adorable mice valentine treats. We owe them a huge thank you. Way to go,” praised the staff.
The children were excited to be given the opportunity to choose names for the incoming animals too. It was a win-win for all.