WESTMINSTER — Kurn Hattin Homes’ children have swim lessons twice a week in the summer. They are attempting to be Level 5 swimmers according to the Red Cross guidelines. Some of the younger children are still learning how to swim. There is an outdoor swimming pool, and the goal is to teach the children to be strong swimmers so that they can have fun and enjoy swimming safely. The children love the water, and pool time is always much anticipated.
However, each summer all the children need to pass the deep-end test before being considered a “deep-end swimmer.” This includes: Swimming free-style in the shallow end, flipping over onto one’s back into a back float and continuing to swim free-style the width of the pool, then swimming an elementary back stroke for the width of the pool.
Deep-end swimmers must also tread water for two minutes in the deep end, swim free-style from the buoys to the end of the deep end and then back stroke back, and demonstrate back float in the deep end.
Follow their journey at kurnhattin.org.