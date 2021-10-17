WESTMINSTER -- New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has once again earned the highest possible 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.
This is Kurn Hattin’s seventh 4-star rating and now its third consecutive 4-star rating.
"Only 26 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least three consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that New England Kurn Hattin Homes outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets New England Kurn Hattin Homes apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator.
Attaining the 4-star rating indicates that Kurn Hattin Homes exceeds industry standards, adheres to best practices, and executes its mission in a financially efficient way, giving donors greater confidence in making charitable decisions, according to Thatcher.
More information about New England Kurn Hattin Home’s rating is available at www.charitynavigator.org.