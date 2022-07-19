WESTMINSTER — Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator, congratulated Kurn Hattin Homes for being awarded the top-level 4-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency from Charity Navigator, the largest independent charity evaluator in the U.S.
“New England Kurn Hattin Homes has earned our fourth consecutive 4-star rating. This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way,” stated Mr. Thatcher. “Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that New England Kurn Hattin Homes exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work.
“Only 21 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least four consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that New England Kurn Hattin Homes outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets New England Kurn Hattin Homes apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”
Kurn Hattin’s Executive Director, Stephen Harrison, stated, “Our mission to transform the lives of children and their families forever is dependent on the generosity of our donors and therefore can only be accomplished if our supporters trust that we are using their contributions wisely. We rely on their commitment to our work, and this Charity Navigator 4-Star rating helps to ensure donors’ faith in the integrity of our efforts on behalf of the children.”
Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever.