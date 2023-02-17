WESTMINSTER — Kurn Hattin Homes has received initial accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.
"The commission commends the [Homes] for its continued, heartfelt commitment to the children of [Kurn Hattin]. The school is doing everything possible to provide for their learning and personal development," said NEASC's Beth Hamilton in her announcement letter.
"As a member of three different teams visiting KHH over the past five years, it has been a privilege for me to meet with the dedicated members of the adult community and tour both the educational and residential facilities. There is no doubt in my mind that [Kurn Hattin] is nurturing young children in its care with a commitment to the original mission of its founding. I commend the... [Homes] for the transparency of the adult community and its willingness to accept suggestions for growth and improvement. [Kurn Hattin] has embraced accreditation as a process that demonstrates the highest levels of quality assurance and, no less importantly, leverages school improvement. [Kurn Hattin] should celebrate its accomplishments and the areas of commendation by the commission. These are proud achievements and milestones in the life of [Kurn Hattin]," continued Hamilton.
Kurn Hattin Homes has enjoyed the status of being a Vermont Approved Independent School from the Vermont Agency of Education for many decades, and we sought this additional independent accreditation from the NEASC. Kurn Hattin Homes thanks all members of the [Kurn Hattin] community for their hard work in initial self-studies, as well as in all of the subsequent NEASC team visits and progress reports.