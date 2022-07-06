WESTMINSTER — Three eighth graders at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children graduated on Saturday, June 4.
Kurn Hattin Homes’ Board President Mark Bodin welcomed everyone and commented that the graduates were awesome and became a better version of themselves from their time at Kurn Hattin. After the Invocation, flag salute, The Charles Albert Dickinson Award presentation, and a selection from Kurn Hattin’s band — Salutatorian, Jordan Perkins, read a line from one of her favorite songs, “The only time you should ever look back is to see how far you’ve come.”
Valedictorian Gabrielle Elmore-Brown remarked, “We adjusted to wearing masks, then not wearing masks, then masking again. We had to distance ourselves from each other, eat in smaller settings and be flexible. None of this was easy, but we did it. We have overcome all of these challenges and I know that my fellow graduates and I are prepared to overcome every situation that comes our way.”
The students were recognized for their talents and achievements with various awards:
Good citizenship award: Dreyson Warren, Grade 6.
Suitcases: Gabrielle Elmore-Brown, Grade 8; Denise Nichols, Grade 8; Jordan Perkins, Grade 8.
Jazz band award: Jordan Perkins.
Overall best effort award: Denise Nichols.
Instrument Award: Gabrielle Elmore-Brown.
Mass. Board of Directors’ award excellence in writing: Gabrielle Elmore-Brown.
Alumni association award: Denise Nichols.
John P. Barry & Christopher W. Barry award: Phoenix Schell, Grade 5.
Eleanor Ward achievement award: Denise Nichols.
W.I. Mayo memorial award: Gabrielle Elmore-Brown.
Robert P. Hubbard memorial scholarship award: Jordan Perkins.
Thomas G. Fahner scholarship award: Reginald Watson, Class of 2015 San Jose University; -Kevin Patterson, Class of 2018 Prince Tech, Hartford, Conn.