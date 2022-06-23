WESTMINSTER — At the end of the academic year, six Kurn Hattin Homes’ staff members were celebrated for their years of service.
Honored were: Co-assistant residential director, Carol Bazin, 35 years; farm and fleet manager, Real Bazin, 35 years; executive assistant, Sonja Carey, 15 years; assistant music director, Jen Leonard, 10 years; houseparent, Nicole Clark, 5 years; and school principal, Sergio Simunovic, 5 years.
Carol Bazin, who is retiring, was given high accolades for her long-time compassionate care and oversight of the children and a special ceremony. Departing Principal Simunovic was praised for his dedication and service.
In a special presentation, these words were shared, “A truly great principal is hard to find, difficult to part with, and impossible to forget.”