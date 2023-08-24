WESTMINSTER — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has awarded New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children a $10,000 grant from the Ira S. and Gertrude S. Hubbard Memorial Fund.
The grant will help further the Homes’ mission of transforming the lives of children and their families forever, which is guided by the core values of perseverance, nurturance, hope and sense of worth.
“These grants are more than just monetary donations. They are the building blocks of a brighter future for our children,” explains Steve Harrison, Executive Director of Kurn Hattin Home. “It’s because of this support that we can continue to offer children a haven where they can learn, grow, and transform their lives. We are honored to receive this grant from the Ira S. and Gertrude S. Hubbard Memorial Fund, and to have the Hubbard family as part of our journey. The continued faith they place in our work not only empowers us, but also inspires others to support our mission.”