WESTMINSTER — Kurn Hattin Homes has received a $10,000 neighborhood grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures.
As part of its overall Empowering Children signature initiative for Rite Aid Healthy Futures, the neighborhood grants help nonprofits address the toughest health and wellness challenges facing kids today. Kurn Hattin Homes joins more than 400 other nonprofits serving communities throughout the country in receiving support for work that creates healthier, more equitable neighborhoods.
"We are thrilled to receive this grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures at this time of rising costs and stretched budgets. These funds will provide health and mental health enrichment and educational opportunities for our children that simply wouldn't be possible otherwise. Rite Aid is such a generous partner, and we are very grateful for their support," stated Kurn Hattin Homes Executive Director Stephen Harrison.
A total of 415 non-profit organizations will receive a $10,000 general operations neighborhood grant from Healthy Futures. Located throughout Rite Aid's 17-state footprint, supported nonprofits address critical health needs for children, including education, mental and emotional wellness, crisis prevention and awareness, and disease and disability management.
The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program, which allows Rite Aid customers to round up their purchases in-store and online to support children's health and wellness.
"During these extraordinary times, we continue to see the harsh realities of inequities and health disparities affecting children through hunger, homelessness, poverty, and a growing mental health crisis," said Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures. "We offer our deepest gratitude to those dedicated organizations, staff and volunteers that wake up each day to make their neighborhoods even stronger, as well as those Rite Aid customers who support their incredible work."
Visit www.RiteAidHealthyFutures.org to learn more.