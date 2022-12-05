WALPOLE, N.H. — Kurn Hattin Homes’ 8th-grade girls helped serve the Bellows Fall, Vermont, Our Place Drop-In Center’s 25th Annual Empty Bowls Dinner that was held Nov. 6 at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, New Hampshire.
Our Place Drop-in Center offers free community meals, a food pantry, and social service resources. Kurn Hattin Homes’ also made soup for this fundraiser dinner. The Kurn Hattin Homes’ children have lent a hand in this event for many years.
“The Kurn Hattin girls were awesome. They are hard-working, and we couldn’t have done this without them,” said Our Place Executive Director, David Billings.
The event this year raised over $19,000 in support of Our Place.