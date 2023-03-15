WESTMINSTER — Kurn Hatten Homes’ sixth through eighth grade students recently presented their Peace Museum projects. The theme was quite relevant, moving from Black History Month into Women’s History Month, with presentations covering some of the world’s great peacemakers, civil rights pioneers and others committed to nonviolent resistance.
There were several student projects from social studies, the SmartLab, a community art project and a few hands-on activities, all while a selection of protest songs from the civil rights era played in the background. Social studies and civics teacher Deborah Velto coordinated the event, and SmartLab facilitator Ben Weiner put the interactive activities together.
All members of the Kurn Hatten Homes community were invited to the March 1 event. The students were excited to show their projects, and part of their grade was based on their social and presentation skills.
“I really enjoyed the Peace Museum. I found it inspiring and uplifting. What a great message to give our students that change can be achieved through nonviolent means,” said counselor Glenn Koshar.