WESTMINSTER — New England Kurn Hattin Homes held its Annual Meeting of Trustees and Incorporators on Sept 28.
The Board reelected 12 Incorporators for terms of three years; Mark Bodin of Chester; Cheryl Gay-Sherwin of North Walpole, N.H.; Christopher Hackett of Westminster; James Lynch of Walpole; Rhonda Nolan of Danbury, Conn.; Stephen Peterson of North Haven, Conn.; Sheldon Scott of Bellows Falls; Eric Velto of Springfield; Cliff Wood of Putney; Wylene Wood of Putney; Greg Worden of Brattleboro; and John Zimmermann of Cape Porpoise, Maine.
The following were reelected as Trustees for a term of three years: Jerry Bardwell of Middleboro, Mass., Mark Bodin; Christopher Hackett, Greg Worden, Eric Velto; and Stephen Peterson, who had an extensive career in higher education, directing grants and projects, and as a national and international consultant.
The Board elected two new Incorporators for a term of three years: Crystal Card of Swanzey, N.H. and Durham, N.C., and Michael Fahner of New York, N.Y. Card, a former Kurn Hattin Homes employee, is now a Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellow in a master's in public policy program at Duke University. Fahner is an attorney with Goodwin Proctor LLP focusing on emerging companies, venture capital and mergers and acquisitions in the technology sector. He has many fond childhood memories of the Homes, from the times he spent visiting his uncle, Tom Fahner, who was a director for over 27 years.
Reelected as officers and members of the Executive Committee for a term of one year were: President Mark Bodin; Vice President Christopher Hackett; Vice President Eric Velto; Treasurer Janet Wilson of Walpole, N.H.; and Secretary, Diane Bazin of Westminster. Jerry Bardwell of Middleboro, Mass. was elected as Member-At-Large for a term of one year.
Elected as non-officer ex-officio members of the Executive Committee for terms of one year were Janet Wilson, Child Experience Committee Chair; and Cathy McGrath of Fairlee, Development Committee Chair.
Coming off the Board, Trustee and Executive Committee member Sheldon Scott of Bellows Falls, and Incorporators Michael Blau of Hudson, N.H., and Kelley Tully of Bellows Falls were thanked for their service.
With new technology in place, Kurn Hattin held its first hybrid Annual Meeting with both in-person and virtual attendees present. Bodin lauded the staff for adapting and adjusting through the difficult times of the last couple of years and through it all, "Mission Accomplished." Executive Director Stephen Harrison gave a campus, program and personnel update, and Financial Manager Steve Fitch presented the financial report.
School Principal Will Gardner, Residential Director Mary Beth Culver, and Curriculum Coordinator & Social Studies Teacher Deb Velto spoke about their collective efforts to provide the children with the best possible experiences and learning. Bob Bursky, Residential Dean, concurred and discussed how PBiS (Positive Behavioral interventions and Support) and other activities have resulted in dramatic positive changes in student behavior. Ben Weiner, SmartLab Facilitator, presented an overview in the new John A. & Carol A. Hubbard Technology Center following its grand opening.
Concurrently in Keene, New Hampshire, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children was being celebrated for having been voted the 2022 Gold Medal Winner for Best Private School in the 2nd Annual Keene & Brattleboro's Best Contest.