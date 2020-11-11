WESTMINSTER — On Oct. 7, New England Kurn Hattin Homes held its annual meeting of trustees and incorporators. The Board re-elected eight incorporators for terms of three years: Patricia Farmer (Jaffrey, NH), Terry Holcombe (Walpole, NH), Lyssa Jackson (Saratoga Springs, NY), Susan Johnson (Walpole, NH), Brian Morgan (Putney), Michael Obuchowski (Montpelier), Elaine Sinclair (Londonderry, NH), and Janet Wilson (Walpole, NH).
The Board elected four new incorporators for a term of three years: Wende Beck (Norwich), Heather Kampfer Hunter (Grafton, NH), Catherine H. McGrath (Fairlee), and David Therrien (Alstead, NH). Terry Holcombe (Walpole, NH) was re-elected as trustee for a term of three years. Susan Johnson (Walpole, NH), Catherine H. McGrath (Fairlee), and Rhonda Nolan (Danbury, Conn.) were elected as trustees for a term of three years.
Re-elected as officers for a term of one year were: president, Mark Bodin (Chester), vice president, Christopher Hackett (Westminster), treasurer, Janet Wilson (Walpole, NH), and secretary, Diane Bazin (Westminster). Non-officers Jerry Bardwell (Middleboro, Mass.) and Sheldon Scott (Bellows Falls) were both re-elected as members at large of the executive committee.
Kurn Hattin thanks our outgoing trustees Brian Morgan (Putney) and Bill Scarlett (Saxtons River); trustee and incorporator Chris Hultquist (Wilder); incorporators Fred Dill Jr. (Walpole, NH), Stephanie Huestis (Brattleboro), Julie Tewksbury (Keene, NH), and Bruce Martin (Walpole, NH); and 2nd vice president and incorporator James Lynch (Walpole, NH), for their years of service.