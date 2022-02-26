WESTMINSTER — Which is a better winter activity: sledding or sipping hot cocoa? It’s a tough call, and luckily, the kids at Kurn Hattin Homes didn’t have to choose.
Each month, the children have a positive behavioral challenge to reach a goal and earn prizes by showcasing Kurn Hattin Homes’ expectations: We are kind, we are proud, and we keep trying.
In January the students reached their goal of earning 350 snowflakes. During the winter months, students earn paper snowflakes, which are demonstrations of going above and beyond expected behaviors. Their prize was an afternoon of tubing and hot chocolate. “Students really embodied our core values during this event; they were patient, took turns, and worked well together. It was a great afternoon overall,” said Catherine Seltzer, 4th and 5th grade teacher.