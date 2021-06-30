WESTMINSTER — Thirteen staff members were recognized at Kurn Hattin Homes this year for their dedication, hard work, and many years of service. Executive Director Steve Harrison and Assistant Executive Director Susan Kessler honored these individuals with service awards on June 4.
Staff members receiving five-year awards were: Michelle Banning, art educator; Martha Ruffle, director of human resources; Stephen Harrison, executive director; William McHugh, 504 coordinator; Laurel Harrison, middle grades literacy teacher; and Conor Fitzgerald, assistant farm manager.
Ten year awards were given to: Carmen Menendez, math teacher, and Stephen Fitch, financial manager.
Fifteen year awards went to: Clint Plante, co-assistant director of residential life, and Myles Farrar, maintenance.
The 30-year award was given to Karen Rumrill, houseparent, and the 35-year award to Lisa Bianconi, music director.
The 40-year award went to social studies teacher Richard Long, who retired this year and was honored in a speech by eighth grader Logan White.