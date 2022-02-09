WESTMINSTER — During the month of January, students at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children took on the challenge of trying to reach goal of 2,022 pushups during gym class. They handily reached that goal.
Their next challenge will be a students vs. teachers competition to see which group can do the most pushups in five minutes. Both students and staff had the opportunity to do as many pushups as they can and then go tag in the next person.
“The students have been working hard and improving their strength each class,” said Maddie Rollins, Physical Education teacher and athletic director. May the best team win.