WESTMINSTER — The Kurn Hattin Homes’ middle school students had the opportunity to visit Hypertherm, a manufacturer of industrial cutting tools located in Lebanon, N.H.
Students learned about the fourth state of matter, plasma, and how it is used by Hypertherm tools to cut metal. Students got the chance to use a plasma tool to cut their own designs out of metal. They were also given a tour to see how Hypertherm builds the tools they sell using computer-controlled lathes and robotic arms. Field trips like this one are seen as great motivators for students’ learning and future careers.