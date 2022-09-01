STRATTON — Escape to the mountains and celebrate the long weekend the Stratton way. Long weekends mean a full schedule of festivities for the whole family, including live music by the Gin Blossoms on Sept. 3, and Stratton’s annual Labor Day brewfest, Blues, Brews & BBQ on Sept. 4.
Shop the Village Sidewalk Sale in the Stratton Village to get ready for winter, with items up to 70 percent off. Roll through the Stratton Bike Park, take in the views from southern Vermont’s highest peak with a Scenic Lift Ride, swing by the Stratton Golf Course or find a family hike to get the most out of the Labor Day Weekend adventures.
On Sept. 1, there will be chair lift rides. The 27-hole golf course and Stratton Bike Park will be available. There will also be a Village Sidewalk Sale.
On Sept. 2, there will be a Stratton Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, along with the chair lift rides, golf course and Stratton Bike Park and Village Sidewalk Sale.
On Sept. 3, a Gin Blossoms Concert and Mountain Top Yoga will be available, in addition to the continued events.
On Sept. 4, Stratton’s annual Blues, Brews & BBQ event will be held. There will be a kid’s guided fire tower hike and Blues, Brews & BBQ kids’ crafts and activities. Mountain Top Yoga, chair lift rides, golf course, Stratton Bike Park and Village Sidewalk Sale also will be available.
On Sept. 5, there will be a final call for the chair lift rides, golf course, Stratton Bike Park and Village Sidewalk Sale.